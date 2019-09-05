Grimes prepares for war in the video for new song, ‘Violence’

Featuring EDM producer and DJ i_o.

Grimes has released ‘Violence’, another new track from her forthcoming album, Miss_Anthrop0cene.

The accompanying video sees Grimes performing alongside a group of fantasy dance-warriors tooled up with a variety of RPG-style weapons and outfits. Stick around for more strident synth-pop from Grimes and a fleeting cameo from two cute robot friends.

‘Violence’ follows the pro-AI industrial rock anthem ‘We Appreciate Power’, which was released earlier this year. Miss_Anthrop0cene is set for release later this year.

Read next: Deep Inside – August 2019’s must-hear house and techno