Six artists rework tracks from Blood.

Kelsey Lu has enlisted the talents of Lafawndah, Dixon, Lil M, Omar S, NAR x ADR and Skrillex for Blood Transfusion, a collection of remixes of tracks from her album Blood, which was released earlier this year. Listen to all six tracks now.

Blood Transfusion is out now.

