London’s 24-hour nightclub FOLD allowed to reopen

The club’s licensing suspension has been lifted until a full hearing can be scheduled.
FOLD will be allowed to reopen this weekend, following the club’s closure earlier this week.
In a statement posted on social media, representatives from the club said that a full licensing hearing is to be scheduled during the coming weeks. The news arrives following the arrest of two people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit money laundering and the seizure of £200,000 worth of DJ equipment, which was believed to have been purchased with fraudulent funds.
FOLD is proud to confirm that the licensing suspension has been lifted, with a full licensing hearing to be scheduled in the coming weeks. In the meantime, our schedule will be resumed as planned. We at FOLD deny any accusations of wrongdoing or impropriety against us or any individual employee and are assisting with the police’s ongoing investigation. We could not have achieved this without your ongoing support and the actions of our community in the last 36 hours. We have proven once again that together we can stand strong in the face of adversity. We would like to thank every single one of you that has supported us in this difficult period; all your efforts and messages have meant the world to us. Our activities will return with immediate effect, with the same passion, with the same love. FOLD are confident that the police will conclude that FOLD have not acted improperly, failing which FOLD will fight until the truth is revealed. See you on the dancefloor. Doors open from 11pm. FOLD team x
“We at FOLD deny any accusations of wrongdoing or impropriety against us or any individual employee and are assisting with the police’s ongoing investigation”, reads the statement.
“FOLD are confident that the police will conclude that FOLD have not acted improperly, failing which FOLD will fight until the truth is revealed.”
