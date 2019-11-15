London’s 24-hour nightclub FOLD allowed to reopen

The club’s licensing suspension has been lifted until a full hearing can be scheduled.

FOLD will be allowed to reopen this weekend, following the club’s closure earlier this week.

In a statement posted on social media, representatives from the club said that a full licensing hearing is to be scheduled during the coming weeks. The news arrives following the arrest of two people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit money laundering and the seizure of £200,000 worth of DJ equipment, which was believed to have been purchased with fraudulent funds.

“We at FOLD deny any accusations of wrongdoing or impropriety against us or any individual employee and are assisting with the police’s ongoing investigation”, reads the statement.

“FOLD are confident that the police will conclude that FOLD have not acted improperly, failing which FOLD will fight until the truth is revealed.”

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno