News I By I 15.11.19

London’s 24-hour nightclub FOLD allowed to reopen

FOLD

Photo by: Press

The club’s licensing suspension has been lifted until a full hearing can be scheduled.

FOLD will be allowed to reopen this weekend, following the club’s closure earlier this week.

In a statement posted on social media, representatives from the club said that a full licensing hearing is to be scheduled during the coming weeks. The news arrives following the arrest of two people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit money laundering and the seizure of £200,000 worth of DJ equipment, which was believed to have been purchased with fraudulent funds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

FOLD is proud to confirm that the licensing suspension has been lifted, with a full licensing hearing to be scheduled in the coming weeks. In the meantime, our schedule will be resumed as planned. We at FOLD deny any accusations of wrongdoing or impropriety against us or any individual employee and are assisting with the police’s ongoing investigation. We could not have achieved this without your ongoing support and the actions of our community in the last 36 hours. We have proven once again that together we can stand strong in the face of adversity. We would like to thank every single one of you that has supported us in this difficult period; all your efforts and messages have meant the world to us. Our activities will return with immediate effect, with the same passion, with the same love. FOLD are confident that the police will conclude that FOLD have not acted improperly, failing which FOLD will fight until the truth is revealed. See you on the dancefloor. Doors open from 11pm. FOLD team x

A post shared by FOLD (@fold.ldn) on

“We at FOLD deny any accusations of wrongdoing or impropriety against us or any individual employee and are assisting with the police’s ongoing investigation”, reads the statement.

“FOLD are confident that the police will conclude that FOLD have not acted improperly, failing which FOLD will fight until the truth is revealed.”

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp