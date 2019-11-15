Terr returns to Phantasy Sound with Energy Sync 12″

Electro, disco and acappella.

Brazilian-born, Berlin-based DJ and producer Terr will release her sophomore 12″ for London’s Phantasy Sound later this month.

It’s her second 12″ for the label this year following her exquisitely catchy and addictive debut Tale of Devotion, which featured a remix by Prins Thomas.

No samples are yet available but the label has teased the record as a blend of “electro and disco influences with flawless songwriting”.

Pre-order it here ahead of its November 29 release and see tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Energy Sync (club mix)’

02. ‘Energy Sync’

03. ‘Energy Sync (acappella)’

