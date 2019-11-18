Adult Swim and Hyperdub have joined forces to celebrate the south London label’s 15th anniversary.

Burial, Dean Blunt and Laurel Halo are just some of the artists to contribute new tracks to HyperSwim, a compilation from Hyperdub and Adult Swim.

Celebrating 15 years of the south London label, the HyperSwim features music created specifically for the compilation from 19 artists on the Hyperdub roster, including MHYSA, DJ Haram, Scratcha DVA, Lee Gamble, Fatima al Qadiri and label head Kode9.

2019 has been a prolific year for the label with the release of essential projects from Loraine James, DJ Haram, Lady Lykez, Lee Gamble and Burial, the launch of a new spoken word sub-label, Flatlines, and events in London, Japan and Berlin celebrating 15 years of the label.

HyperSwim arrives this Friday (November 22) via Hyperdub and Adult Swim. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. MHYSA – ‘Games’

02. Okzharp and Manthe Ribane – ‘In Your Own Time’

03. Ikonika – ‘Primer’

04. Proc Fiskal – ‘Devlish River’

05. DJ Taye – ‘Inferno’

06. DJ Haram – ‘Get it’

07. Angel Ho – ‘Chaos’

08. Burial – ‘Old Tape’

09. Doon Kanda – ‘Perfume’

10. Mana – ‘Climbing The Walls’

11. Dean Blunt – ‘Darcus’

12. Scratcha DVA – ‘Baka’

13. Cooly G – ‘Nocturnal’

14. Nazar – ‘Unruly’

15. Kode9 – ‘Cell3’

16. DJ Spinn – ‘Opioids’

17. Lee Gamble – ‘Chain 9’

18. Laurel Halo – ‘Crush’

19. Fatima Al Qadiri – ‘Filth’

