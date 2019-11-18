Paul McCartney to headline Glastonbury Festival 2020

He revealed the news with a cryptic visual clue.
Paul McCartney has been revealed as the Saturday night headliner at Glastonbury Festival 2020 on June 27.
He revealed the news with a cryptic visual clue, posting an image to social media depicting Philip Glass, Sharon Stone and Chuck Berry. We’ll leave you to work this one out.
— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019
We are incredibly excited to announce that @PaulMcCartney will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Saturday night of Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/bcGfjOTYL8
— Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 18, 2019
The new arrives after Diana Ross was revealed as playing the “legends slot” on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
