Devonté Hynes (aka Blood Orange) announces Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score)

Listen to ‘Hair’ and ‘Kissed All Your Scars’ now.

Devonté Hynes’ (aka Blood Orange) score for Melina Matsoukas’ new film Queen & Slim, which arrives in theaters on November 27, will see its own album release on November 22 via Domino.

Queen & Slim is Hynes’ second score following his work for Gia Coppola’s 2013 film Palo Alto. Stream two advance tracks, ‘Hair’ and ‘Kissed All Your Scars’, below.

Earlier this month, Motown released the Queen & Slim OST featuring tracks from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, The Internet and many more.

Queen & Slim (Original Motion Picture Score) is available for pre-order now. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Side A:

01. ‘Kids’

02. ‘Hair’

03. ‘Slim Lets Go’

04. ‘Opening’

05. ‘This Is a Safe Place’

06. ‘Bed’

07. ‘A Couple Deer’

08. ‘Slim’s Haircut’

09. ‘What’s Next’

10. ‘Love Theme (Dance)’

Side B:

01. ‘Slim’s Horse’

02. ‘Slim Calls Home’

03. ‘Uncle’s House’

04. ‘Love Theme (Photograph)’

05. ‘Get Upstairs’

06. ‘The Sheriff’

07. ‘Start the Car’

08. ‘Sneak Out’

09. ‘Arrival’

10. ‘Kissed All Your Scars’

