19.11.19

Stormzy details second album, Heavy Is The Head

Heavy Is The Head

Featuring Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, H.E.R., Tiana Major9 and YEBBA.

Stormzy has revealed details from his forthcoming second album, which is called Heavy Is The Head.

Featuring Aitch, Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran, Headie One, H.E.R., Tiana Major9 and YEBBA, as well as production from Fred Gibson, Fraser T Smith, T-Minus and others, the album features the tracks ‘Vossi Bop’, ‘Crown’ and ‘Wiley Flow’, all of which were released earlier this year.

Stormzy has also shared the album’s artwork, which features the Banksy-designed Union Jack stab vest that the rapper wore during his performance at Glastonbury 2019.

Last month the south London MC was featured on the cover Time magazine, topping its list of “next generation leaders”.

Heavy Is The Head arrives on December 13 via #MERKY Records and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Big Michael’
02. ‘Audacity'(feat. Headie One)
03. ‘Crown’
04. ‘Rainfall’ (feat. Tiana Major9)
05. ‘Rachael’s Little Brother’
06. ‘Handsome’
07. ‘Do Better’
08. ‘Don’t Forget to Breathe’ (feat. YEBBA) (Interlude)
09. ‘One Second’ (feat. H.E.R.)
10. ‘Pop Boy’ (feat. Aitch)
11. ‘Own It’ (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
12. ‘Wiley Flow’
13. ‘Bronze’
14. ‘Superheroes’
15. ‘Lessons’
16. ‘Vossi Bop’

