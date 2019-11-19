News I By I 19.11.19

Varg changes name to Varg2™ following cease and desist from German metal band

Varg2™

Photo by: FACT

His new EP, Fuck Varg, is an unsubtle response to the band who claim that they are the original ‘Varg’.

The artist formerly known as ‘Varg’ has released his first project under a new moniker, Varg2™.

Fuck Varg is an unsubtle response to the German metal band, who sent a cease and desist letter to the Swedish producer claiming their original use of the name.

The debut EP from Varg2™ features four tracks of elegant, trance-inflected techno, with a remix form VTSS included on the digital version.

Fuck Varg arrives on Northern Electronics on December 12. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I’ve Spent €3000 On a New Laptop, And This is What it Sounds Like?’
02. ‘Thirst (Dressed in Nothing But UV Paint and Biodegradable Glitter)’
03. ‘This Room Has Many Faces, Many Gods and Many Faces (Dressed in Nothing But Cum and Bedazzled Angel Wings)’
04. ‘Parasites (Honest Music for Dishonest People)’ [ft. G19]
05. ‘Parasites (Honest Music for Dishonest People)’ [ft. G19] (VTSS Remix) {Digital Only}

