Berghain resident Phase Fatale returns to Ostgut Ton with his second album, Scanning Backwards.

Featuring eight tracks precision-engineered to rattle your skull and vibrate your internal organs on the dancefloor in Berghain, the album explores instances where music is used to control your mind and body, be it for more nefarious, militarized applications, or for more intimate, physical moments intrinsic to queer techno culture.

“All tracks on the album, no matter the style, were tailored to sound a certain way in Berghain”, explains Phase Fatale. “This includes speech and high-frequency, brain-penetrating instrumentation and drilling textures that I had not utilized so often before, but which I think also have an effect on thought and memory.”

“It’s especially true in a space where gay and fetish roots combine with music in unexpected ways, almost in a cultish manner”, he continues. “A musical and physical deprogramming and reprogramming, psychic driving and de-patterning, the erasing and replacing of memories.”

Scanning Backwards arrives on January 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, lifted from an early flyer from legendary sex party SNAX, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Velvet Imprints’

A2. ‘Binding by Oath’

B1. ‘Polystyrene’

B2. ‘During the Freezing Process’

C1. ‘Mass Deception’

C2. ‘Proxy Contact’

D1. ‘De-patterning’

D2. ‘Splintered Heels’

