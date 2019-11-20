News I By I 20.11.19

Berghain resident Phase Fatale explores sound and control on Scanning Backwards

Photo by: Cristina Cipriani

“A musical and physical deprogramming and reprogramming, psychic driving and de-patterning, the erasing and replacing of memories.”

Berghain resident Phase Fatale returns to Ostgut Ton with his second album, Scanning Backwards.

Featuring eight tracks precision-engineered to rattle your skull and vibrate your internal organs on the dancefloor in Berghain, the album explores instances where music is used to control your mind and body, be it for more nefarious, militarized applications, or for more intimate, physical moments intrinsic to queer techno culture.

“All tracks on the album, no matter the style, were tailored to sound a certain way in Berghain”, explains Phase Fatale. “This includes speech and high-frequency, brain-penetrating instrumentation and drilling textures that I had not utilized so often before, but which I think also have an effect on thought and memory.”

“It’s especially true in a space where gay and fetish roots combine with music in unexpected ways, almost in a cultish manner”, he continues. “A musical and physical deprogramming and reprogramming, psychic driving and de-patterning, the erasing and replacing of memories.”

Scanning Backwards arrives on January 24 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork, lifted from an early flyer from legendary sex party SNAX, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Velvet Imprints’
A2. ‘Binding by Oath’
B1. ‘Polystyrene’
B2. ‘During the Freezing Process’
C1. ‘Mass Deception’
C2. ‘Proxy Contact’
D1. ‘De-patterning’
D2. ‘Splintered Heels’

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp