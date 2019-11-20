SOPHIE and Jlin added to Unsound New York 2019

Unsound returns to NYC with a bang.

SOPHIE and Jlin have been added to the 2019 program for Unsound New York, following the news that Amnesia Scanner have had to pull out of the festival for personal reasons.

The festival has also announced two artist talks, the first between Jlin and Miss Red and the second between Polish band Księżyc, Felicita and Krakow-based executive director of Unsound Gosia Plysa.

SOPHIE and Jlin join Caterina Barberi, Via App, The Bug & Miss Red, Tim Hecker, Nivhek and more for a stacked lineup. Unsound New York takes place at the Knockdown Center on November 23. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information about both shows, check out the Unsound New York Facebook event.

