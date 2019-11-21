Janelle Monáe to star in new Bush+Renz thriller Antebellum

Watch the teaser below.

Janelle Monáe is continuing to expand her acting portfolio with a new leading role in directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz’s latest film Antebellum.

Monáe stars as a successful author, Veonica Henley, who “finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

This casting follows other feature film roles in Robert Zemeckis’ Welcome to Marwen (2018), Theodore Melfi’s Hidden Figures (2017) and Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight (2016).

Monáe’s own audiovisual project Dirty Computer, which included an album and self-described “emotion picture” film, was released last year via Wondaland Arts Society, Bad Boy Records and Atlantic.

Antebellum arrives in cinemas April 24, 2020 via Lionsgate.

