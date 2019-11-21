Visible Cloaks’ Spencer Doran has been nominated for a Grammy

Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990, compiled by Doran, was nominated for Best Historical Album.

Lizzo, Bon Iver and Billie Eilish were among the leading nominees for the 2020 edition of the Grammys, but perhaps the most unexpected nomination went to Visible Cloaks’ Spencer Doran.

He featured alongside Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Mcgowan, Matt Sullivan and John Baldwin, for their work in compiling the excellent Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990, which was nominated for Best Historical Album.

This is wild. Kankyō Ongaku was nominated for a Grammy! Congrats to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/mObtVgUEna — Light In The Attic (@lightintheattic) November 20, 2019

The rest of the Best Historical Album category featured compilations exploring the work of Bobbie Gentry, Vladimir Horowitz, Pete Seeger and the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

Check out the full list of nominations over at the Grammys website. Re-visit our recent FACT mix with Spencer Doran below.

