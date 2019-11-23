Listen to new Burial track ‘Old Tape’

The track is taken from Hyperdub and Adult Swim’s new HyperSwim compilation.

Burial‘s new track ‘Old Tape’ is now available to stream. The track is taken from Hyperdub’s new compilation HyperSwim, made in collaboration with Adult Swim.

HyperSwim celebrates 15 years of the south London label and features music created specifically for the compilation from 19 artists on the Hyperdub roster, including MHYSA, DJ Haram, Scratcha DVA, Lee Gamble, Fatima al Qadiri and label head Kode9.

Stream the full HyperSwim compilation via Adult Swim.

Earlier this year, Burial reunited with The Bug for the Dive / Rain EP and dropped a solo EP for Hyperdub, Claustro / State Forest. On December 6 Burial will release his Tunes 2011-2019 compilation.