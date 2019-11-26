Octo Octa, Joy Orbison and Fatima Yamaha added to Junction 2, 2020

The London techno festival has expanded an already stacked lineup.

Octo Octa, Joy Orbison and Fatima Yamaha are just some of the acts that have been added to the 2020 edition of Junction 2, which takes place at London’s Boston Manor Park on June 5 & 6.

They will join Dixon, Maceo Plex, Nina Kraviz and Marcel Dettmann, as well as the already announced acts, which include Avalon Emerson, Honey Dijon and Hessle Audio.

Tickets for Junction 2 are available now. For more information about the lineup, head over to the Junction 2 website. Check out the full list of announced acts below.

Junction 2, 2020 lineup:



Nina Kraviz

Dixon

Maceo Plex

Joy Orbison

Marcel Dettmann

Octo Octa

Fatima Yamaha

Jon Hopkins

Four Tet

Adam Beyer

Amelie Lens

Ben Klock

Honey Dijon

Avalon Emerson

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from October 2019