Octo Octa connects with the spirit of nature on Resonant Body

By , Jul 24 2019
Resonant Body

Listen to a joyous new track, ‘Spin Girl, Let’s Activate!’, now.

For the second release on the recently launched T4T LUV NRG, co-founder Octo Octa has announced her third album, Resonant Body.

Recorded in a cabin in New Hampshire, the album is described as the producer and DJ’s “most spiritual and nature-connected work”, melding the rituals she conducts in the wild with her healing approach to rave and the dancefloor.

T4T LUV NRG is the new label from Octo Octa and her partner Eris Drew. The imprint’s first release arrived last month in the form of Eris Drew’s Raving Disco Breaks Vol. 1, which stitched together old disco records with broken beat, Miami bass and classic rave tunes.

Resonant Body arrives on September 6, with half the profits from the album being donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), which works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.

Check out the album artwork, painted by Octo Octa’s partner Brooke, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Imminent Spirit Arrival’
A2. ‘Move Your Body’
B1. ‘Deep Connections’
B2. ‘Spin Girl, Lets Activate!’
C1. ‘Ecstatic Beat’
C2. ‘Can You See Me?’
D1. ‘My Body Is Powerful’
D2. ‘Power To The People’

Read next: Deep Inside – July 2019’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Octo Octa and Eris Drew launch new label, T4T LUV NRG

Jun 20 2019

Octo Octa and Eris Drew launch new label, T4T LUV NRG
Octo Octa channels vulnerability and sensuality on new EP For Lovers

Jan 30 2019

Octo Octa channels vulnerability and sensuality on new EP For...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp