Octo Octa connects with the spirit of nature on Resonant Body

For the second release on the recently launched T4T LUV NRG, co-founder Octo Octa has announced her third album, Resonant Body.

Recorded in a cabin in New Hampshire, the album is described as the producer and DJ’s “most spiritual and nature-connected work”, melding the rituals she conducts in the wild with her healing approach to rave and the dancefloor.

T4T LUV NRG is the new label from Octo Octa and her partner Eris Drew. The imprint’s first release arrived last month in the form of Eris Drew’s Raving Disco Breaks Vol. 1, which stitched together old disco records with broken beat, Miami bass and classic rave tunes.

Resonant Body arrives on September 6, with half the profits from the album being donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP), which works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine their gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination, or violence.

Check out the album artwork, painted by Octo Octa’s partner Brooke, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Imminent Spirit Arrival’

A2. ‘Move Your Body’

B1. ‘Deep Connections’

B2. ‘Spin Girl, Lets Activate!’

C1. ‘Ecstatic Beat’

C2. ‘Can You See Me?’

D1. ‘My Body Is Powerful’

D2. ‘Power To The People’

