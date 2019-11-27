News I By I 27.11.19

Louie Vega, Kerri Chandler and Josh Wink feature on Strictly Rhythm 30th anniversary compilation

On The Definitive 30, the legendary label dives into its classics-filled archives.

The iconic New York house label Strictly Rhythm is celebrating its 30th anniversary next month with a massive compilation titled The Definitive 30.

Compiled by Strictly Rhythm mainstay Phil Cheeseman, the archival project is comprised of “30 classic tracks that define the label musically, artistically and culturally”. It features ‘Deep Inside’ by Louie Vega as Hardrive, Kerri Chandler alias K.C.Y.C.’s ‘Stompin Grounds’, Armand Van Helden’s ‘Witch Doktor’, Barbara Tucker’s ‘Beautiful People (Underground Network Mix)’ and Josh Wink’s ‘Higher State of Consciousness (Tweekin’ Acid Funk)’, among many other tracks.

The Definitive 30 will be released digitally as well as physically via a three-part vinyl set (which contains 23 tracks). Strictly Rhythm will also release, in two instalments (December 13 and January 10), ten tracks from artists such as David Alvarado, Kenny Dope and Todd Terry, which were previously unreleased digitally.

“[Thirty] years is a commendable achievement for any label, but for a
label in a genre that lives largely in the underground, Strictly Rhythm’s milestone is unprecedented,” Cheeseman says in a statement.

“The producers and artists on ‘The Definitive 30’ reel off like a who’s who of the history of house … But, as definitive as they are, they are in no way the ‘be and end all’ of Strictly Rhythm. More a gateway to the bigger story…”

Strictly Rhythm will release The Definitive 30 digitally on December 13. Find the artwork and full tracklisting below.

 
 
 
 
 
Tracklist (digital):

01. Sir James – ‘Special (Club Mix)’
02. Logic – ‘The Warning (Inner Mix)’
03. Underground Solution – ‘Luv Dancin’ (In Deep Mix)’
04. After Hours – ‘Waterfalls (3am Mix)’
05. The Untouchables – ‘Lil Louie’s Anthem’
06. Photon Inc – ‘Generate Power (Wild Pitch Mix)’
07. CLS – ‘Can You Feel It (In House Dub)’
08. Phuture – ‘Rise From Your Grave (Wild Pitch Mix)’
09. Aly-Us – ‘Follow Me (Club Mix)’
10. Code 718 – ‘Equinox (Heavenly Club Mix)’
11. K.C.Y.C. – ‘Stompin Grounds (Stompin Ground Mix)’
12. South Street Player – ‘(Who?) Keeps Changing Your Mind (Club Mix)’
13. Hardrive – ‘Deep Inside’
14. Reel 2 Real – ‘I Like To Move It (Erick ‘More’ Club Mix)’
15. The Believers – ‘Who Dares To Believe In Me? (Original Mix)’
16. George Morel – ‘Let’s Groove’
17. Barbara Tucker – ‘Beautiful People (Underground Network Mix)’
18. River Ocean – ‘Love & Happiness (12″ Club Mix)’
19. Loop 7 – ‘The Theme (The Legend)’
20. The Boss – ‘Congo (Da Max Mix)’
21. Armand Van Helden – ‘Witch Doktor’
22. Josh Wink – ‘Higher State Of Consciousness (Tweekin’ Acid Funk)’
23. Lou2 – ‘Freaky (The Bar Heads Mix)’
24. Planet Soul – ‘Set U Free (Fever Mix)’
25. Lil’ Mo’ Yin Yang – ‘Reach (“Little” “More” Mix)’
26. Black Magic – ‘Freedom (On and On Strong Vocal Mix)’
27. Powerhouse feat Duane Harden – ‘What You Need (Full Intention Power Mix)’
28. Wamdue Project – ‘King Of My Castle (Roy Malone Kings Mix)’
29. Osunlade – ‘Momma’s Groove (Jimpster’s Hip Replacement Mix)’
30. Dennis Ferrer – ‘Sinfonia Della Notte’

Previously digitally-unreleased tracks:

Released on 13 December:
01. Logic (Wayne Gardiner) – ‘The Difference’
02. Roy Davis presents The Believers – ‘Essence Of Life’
03. Ira Levi – ‘Live Your Life’
04. David Alvarado presents Bombagrooves – ‘Motion/Tantra’
05. Groove Patrol (95 North) – ‘Need Your Love/Dancin To The Music’

Released on 10 January:
01. The Untouchables EP (Kenny Dope) – ‘Take A Chance’
02. Static (Todd Terry) – ‘Touch Me Baby’
03. Rare Arts – ‘Boriqua Posse’
04. Lovechild – ‘Sweet Ambience’
05. The Backroom feat Cheri Williams – ‘Now You Got It’

