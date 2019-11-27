The latest in the Berlin venue’s unconventional concert series.

The Transcendence Orchestra, the collaborative project between Anthony Child, aka Surgeon, and Daniel Bean, Punctum, the production and performance duo of Caterina Barbieri and Carlo Maria Amadio, and producer Thoom are all set to perform at Berlin’s Trauma Bar und Kino next month.

The latest instalment of the venue’s unconventional concert series focuses on “the meditative and esoteric” and features live performances from all participants. The concert will be bookended by DJ sets from HATAM, the founder of the NK Projekt space in Berlin.

Tickets for the event, which takes place on December 13, are available now. For more details about the event check out the Facebook event and for more information on Trauma Bar und Kino, head over to their website.

