Lucy reworks Donato Dozzy, Caterina Barbieri, Ben Klock and Xhin

Lucy Reworks represents “significant and deeply personal moments” in the history of Stroboscopic Artefacts.

Stroboscopic Artefacts founder Lucy, aka producer Luca Mortellaro, continues to celebrate 10 years of the label with a new remix EP.

Lucy Reworks sees the producer putting his own spin on tracks that represent “significant and deeply personal moments” in the history of the label, including Donato Dozzy’s ‘Sotto Ma Sotto’, Lucy and Ben Klock’s ‘War Lullaby’, ‘Link’ from Xhin and Caterina Barbieri’s ‘Virgo Rebellion’, which first appeared on the excellent Flowers From The Ashes compilation.

The EP follows X – Ten Years Of Artefacts, an anniversary compilation featuring original tracks from label affiliates Rrose, Chevel, Alessandro Adriani, L.B. Dub Corp (Luke Slater), Efdemin, Lotus Eater and Lucy himself.

Lucy Reworks arrives on January 24 – check out the cover art below. Lucy is currently on a tour of Stroboscopic Artefacts club showcases that continues until February, 2020. Find those dates below.

Tracklist:

A1. Donato Dozzy – ‘Sotto Ma Sotto (Lucy Remix)’

A2. Caterina Barbieri – ‘Virgo Rebellion (Lucy Remix)’

B1. Lucy & Klock – ‘War Lullaby (Lucy Remix)’

B2. Xhin – ‘Link (Lucy Remix)’



Stroboscopic Artefacts tour dates:



Nov 29 @ Stereo, Montreal (Alessandro Adriani, Lucy)

Dec 06 @ Warehouse, Chicago (Denise Rabe, Lucy)

Dec 07 @ Analog, New York (Alessandro Adriani, Denise Rabe, Lady Starlight, Lucy)

Dec 19 @ Funkhaus / Monom, Berlin (Denise Rabe, Eomac, Lucy, Rrose, Shifted, Silent Servant)

Jan 03, 2020 @ 6 D.O.G.S., Athens (Adriana Lopez, Lucy)

Jan 18, 2020 @ De School, Amsterdam (Lotus Eater, Lucy, Rrose)

Jan 24, 2020 @ Kablys, Vilnius (Chevel, Lucy, Rrose)

Jan 25, 2020 @ Case à Chocs, Neuchatel (Alessandro Adriani, Denise Rabe, Lucy)

Feb 13, 2020 @ Lux, Lisbon (Lotus Eater, Lucy, Rrose)

Feb 22, 2020 @ Cabaret Aléatoire, Marseille (Efdemin, Lucy, Serena Butler)

Feb 23, 2020 @ Le Sucre, Lyon (Denise Rabe, Lucy, Luke Slater)

Feb 29, 2020 @ Tanzhaus West, Frankfurt (Alessandro Adriani, Lucy)

