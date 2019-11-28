Mica Levi and Duval Timothy to release split 7″ via NTS

Two original works from two key figures in contemporary composition.

New compositions from Mica Levi and Duval Timothy feature on a new split 7″ from NTS.

On the A-side Mica Levi brings together pizzicato strings and plaintive pipes on what sounds like an avant-garde evocation of Koji Kondo’s Ocarina Of Time score. On the flip, Duval Timothy weaves an aural patchwork from reverb-heavy guitar, field recordings and melancholic piano.

‘DYE’ is Timothy’s first release since his excellent 2018 EP 2 Sim. ‘Hosting’ follows Levi’s scores for Alejandro Landes’ film Monos and Jonathan Glazer’s short film The Fall.

Hosting / DYE is out now. Check out the cover art below.

