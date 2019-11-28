Raime take on afrobeats, footwork and jungle on new EP, Planted

Listen to the ice-cold ‘Num’ now.

Raime are back on their recently launched RR imprint with four chilly variations on afrobeats, footwork and jungle.

Planted sees the London duo moving from the introspective gloom of We Can’t Be That Far From The Beginning, the inaugural release on RR, towards more dancefloor-orientated fare. Listen to the ice-cold ‘Num’ now.

The EP marks the first music from Raime in 2019, following their aforementioned label launch last year, as well as their exceptional debut on Different Circles, Am I Using Content Or Is Content Using Me?.

Planted is out now on Boomkat. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Num’

02. ‘Ripli’

03. ‘Kella’

04. ‘Belly’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – November 2019