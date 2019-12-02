Plaid and Kelly Lee Owens to play Southbank Centre’s Concrete Lates

Warp Records veterans appear alongside a new-school experimenter.

Next up in Southbank Centre’s after-hours party series Concrete Lates are Plaid and Kelly Lee Owens.

Warp Records veterans Ed Handley and Andy Turner will perform tracks from their album Polymer, which was released earlier this year, while Kelly Lee Owens appears behind the decks for a DJ set.

Previous editions of Concrete Lates have featured FACT favorites JASSS, Pan Daijing, Kamixlo, Discwoman and Shiva Feshareki.

Concrete Lates featuring Plaid and Kelly Lee Owens takes place at Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on February 28, 2020. Tickets are available to pre-order now.

