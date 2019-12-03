Jackmaster opens up about GHB use in new interview

“Talking about my experiences is one of the first steps towards reaching one of the goals I set myself during recovery, which is to use my voice and help others,” he prefaced the story on Instagram.

Jackmaster opened up about his use of GHB in a new interview, his first since admitting to sexually harassing female staff while under the influence of the popular party drug at a British music festival last year.

Speaking with VICE, the Scottish DJ, real name Jack Revill, shared his history of GHB usage, including his multiple attempts to quit and an incident during his 30th birthday party when he collapsed and required hospitalisation.

In May 2018, after his 30th birthday, female staff members of the Love Saves The Day festival accused him of sexual harassment, including “attempting to kiss and grab people against their will”. The following August, he issued a statement admitting truth to the allegations as the result of a “drug-induced blackout” and further describing his behaviour as “abusive”, “[lewd] and [inappropriate]”.

“I chose to put that bottle of GHB to my lips,” he told VICE of his behavior. “This is all my fault.”

Revill has kept quiet in the 15 months since admitting to the allegations, though he issued another statement in May of this year about taking an “extended period out” to work on his physical and mental health. According to the article, he has attended therapy and Alcoholics Anonymous. In addition to doing the interview, he also took part in a VICE documentary (below) about GHB’s growing presence in the electronic music scene, in the first in a series of episodes about “alarming drug cultures”.

“Talking about my experiences is one of the first steps towards reaching one of the goals I set myself during recovery, which is to use my voice for good, and my position to help others,” Revill wrote on Instagram. “I will continue to do so whenever possible.”

Though Revill’s victims declined to be interviewed by VICE, they issued a statement for the article: “The position of the festival and its staff who were affected by Jack’s behaviour on the night is that Jack has directly apologised to them, he’s taken time out to work on himself and undertaken to never repeat this behaviour towards anyone else in future. He has our staff and the festival’s support in working towards these aims and his own future happiness.”