More shadowy pleasure-techno from the Copenhagen producer.

Next up on SPFDJ’s Intrepid Skin imprint is a new, four-track EP from Schacke.

There’s Something Inside Me sees the Copenhagen producer following in the same vein as his party-starting Клуб Навсегда EP, as well as his recently re-released Make Them Remember EP. Listen to the rave-ready ‘Full Contraction’ now.

<a href="http://intrepidskin.bandcamp.com/album/schacke-theres-something-inside-me">Schacke – There's Something Inside Me by Schacke</a>

Intrepid Skin launched late last year with VTSS’s Self Will. Back in May of this year the label released Feast, a new EP from Nene H.

There’s Something Inside Me arrives on February 21, 2020 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Role Modeling’

02. ‘Full Contraction’

03. ‘Hard Feelings’

04. ‘Forever In Total Negation’

