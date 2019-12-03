Modeselektor’s resurrected techno imprint celebrates its second coming with a label showcase.

It has been 25 years since Sebastian Szary and Gernot Bronsert, aka Modeselektor, founded Seilscheibenpfeiler Schallplatten Berlin (or SSPB for short) with the debut release from Szary’s Fundamental Knowledge alias.

After re-launching the label in 2018 with projects from artists including Lory D, Solid Blake, Peder Mannerfelt and Kasper Marott, the duo are now celebrating what they’re calling “the most unlikely label anniversary of all time” with a new compilation, Z1.

The compilation presents choice selections from the last two years of Seilscheibenpfeiler, alongside an original mid-’90s Fundamental Knowledge track and a Fadi Mohem rework.

Z1 arrives on December 12 via Seilscheibenpfeiler Schallplatten Berlin. On the same night SSPB will host a launch party with a secret lineup at Berlin’s OHM – tickets are available now.

Tracklist:

01. Fundamental Knowledge – ‘1994-39’

02. Lory D – ‘Acid-Cls 2’

03. Fadi Mohem – ‘Horus’

04. Nautiluss – ‘Inky’

05. Kasper Marott – ‘Keflavik’

06. Solid Blake – ‘Soap Cube’

07. FJAAK – ‘3XL’

08. Lory D – ‘Bass and The City’

09. Peder Mannerfelt – ‘Lucid in the Sky’

10. Fadi Mohem – ‘Rinse’

11. Nautiluss – ‘Moment of Clarity’

12. Rhyw – ‘IRL’

13. Fundamental Knowledge – ‘1994-21 (2019 Version by Fadi Mohem)’

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2019’s must-hear house and techno