Caribou to release first album in five years, Suddenly

Dan Snaith has shared another track from the album, ‘You And I’.

Following the release of the Gloria Barnes-sampling ‘Home’, Caribou has announced his first album in five years.

According to producer Dan Snaith, the album was pulled together from over 900 draft ideas. “I record music every day”, he explains, “and I love it – as much or more than I have always done. I feel very lucky – the thrill has never, ever left me.”

Snaith has shared another new track, the kaleidoscopic synth-pop earworm ‘You And I’. “‘You and I’ was one of the first tracks on the album that I started and one of the last tracks I finished”, says Snaith.

“It also captures a lot of what the record, and the title of the album, are about – the track changes suddenly and unpredictably and it is about a change in my life that happened out of the blue.”

Suddenly arrives on February 28, 2020 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork below.

