Bicep to headline Field Day 2020

10,000 people will be screaming along to ‘Glue’ next summer.

Field Day will return to The Drumsheds, the festival’s new home in Meridian Water, north London, next year with Belfast production duo Bicep headlining.

Taking place on Saturday, July 11, 2020, Field Day will expand its program of electronic music with both live acts and DJ sets. Its new location allows the festival to carry on until 3am, later than any other London festival.

“Having debuted our live show back at Field Day 2016, we’re over the moon to be back headlining the 2020 edition of the festival at The Drumsheds next July”, say Bicep of the headline booking.

Tickets will start at £35, with presale taking place on December 9 and general sale on December 10. You can register for presale tickets here.

