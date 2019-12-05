Chevel readies Elvine Unlocked EP alongside 2GB sample pack

Featuring a collection of sounds selected from over a decade of production experience.

Chevel, aka mercurial Italian producer Dario Tronchin, is giving listeners a glimpse into his unique production methods with a 2GB sample pack.

The pack accompanies the announcement of a brand new EP from the producer. Elvine Unlocked sees Chevel moving in poppier territory, contrasting his weightless, bass-heavy sound, with more beat-driven, sample-based compositions.

<a href="http://enklav.bandcamp.com/album/elvine-unlocked">Elvine Unlocked by Chevel</a>

Featuring more than 950 sounds accumulated from over a decade of production experience, the sample pack contains elements from Chevel’s past releases, including Air Is Freedom, Blurse, Always Yours and In A Rush Mercurial, as well as modular synth samples, classic drum machine recordings and audio from the producer’s compilation tracks.

Chevel’s sample pack is available now, while Elvine Unlocked arrives next year, on February 14. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Fed Enough’

02. ‘Elvine Unlocked’

03. ‘Cut’

04. ‘Swamped’

05. ‘Knickerbocker’

06. ‘Late Bloomer’

