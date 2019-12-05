News I By I 05.12.19

Hospital Productions releases albums from Painjerk, Richard Ramirez and Moonbeam Terror

Painjerk

Photo by: Press

Christmas has come early for harsh noise fans.

In anticipation of the upcoming Hospital Fest, Hospital Productions has released albums from some of the festival’s headliners: Painjerk, Richard Ramirez and Moonbeam Terror.

Mission Invisible is an unreleased album from legendary Japanese noise artist Kohei Gomi, aka Painjerk. Initially intended for releases on Relapse Records, the album was recorded in the late ’90s, around the time of the release of his classic 1997 album Gallon Gravy.

Amplified Tactics is a super limited release from fetish-focussed, harsh noise originator Richard Ramirez and features four live recordings of performances in Texas and Mexico in 1999.

Comfort Knife is the debut album from Moonbeam Terror, the solo alias of Anjilla who, alongside R. Mason, performs in the experimental noise duo Autoerotichrist. She will perform alongside Painjerk and Richard Ramirez at Hospital Fest 2019.

Andy Stott, Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement and Ninos du Brasil are among the artists performing at this year’s edition of Hospital Fest. Tickets are available now.

The releases from Painjerk, Richard Ramirez and Moonbeam Terror can all be found at Hospital Records’ Bandcamp. Check out the album artwork and tracklists for all three releases below.

Mission Invisible tracklist:

01. ‘Plug-In’
02. ‘Blue Damon’
03. ‘Technocrat-Outsider’
04. ‘Uncle Scum’
05. ‘Plug-Out’

Amplified Tactics tracklist:

01. ‘Side A: Dec. 12, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico At Atrapadas Bar with D. Velasquez’
02. ‘Side B: Dec. 12, Nuevo Laredo, Mexico At Atrapadas Bar with D. Velasquez ‘
03. ‘Side C: Dec. 11, Laredo Texas At Casa Flores Gallery’
04. ‘Side D: Dec. 17, Monterrey, Mexico At Metamorphosis Club / Dec. 18, Reynosa, Mexico At Club Terminales’

Comfort Knife tracklist:

01. ‘I Repeat’
02. ‘Revenant’
03. ‘Weakest Link’
04. ‘Cruelty of Care’
05. ‘Abraxas’
06. ‘Reluctant Immortal’
07. ‘Flesh House Into Flesh Home’

Read next: FACT gift guide 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp