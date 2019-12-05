Bass Kitchen co-founder Yoshi Nori launches new label, 禁 JIN

The Taipei-based imprint aims to showcase talent across Asia’s fast-rising scene.

Taipei-based DJ Yoshi Nori has launched a new record label, 禁 JIN.

A co-founder of Bass Kitchen, a local event series focused on underground electronic music, Yoshi through the new venture aims to showcase talent across Asia’s fast-rising scene through an “unpredictable futuristic 4/4 sound”, according to 禁 JIN’s SoundCloud page.

The first release finds fellow Bass Kitchen co-head Initials B.B. on the A-side with the floating ‘Paradise Patterns’, followed by a remix from Tokyo’s Gonno. On the B-side, Taipei producer Lujiachi’s ‘夜行’ comes with two remixes from Stockholm’s Samo DJ.

JIN 01 will be released in January 2020. In the meantime, Yoshi Nori and Initials B.B. will play at Bass Kitchen’s tenth anniversary this Saturday, December 7 at 宀 Club.

Check out ‘Paradise Patterns’ below along with the JIN 01 tracklist.

Tracklist:



A1. Initials B.B. – ‘Paradise Patterns’

A2. Initials B.B. – ‘Paradise Patterns (Gonno Remix)’

B1. Lujiachi – ‘夜行’

B2. Lujiachi – ‘夜行 (Samo Dj Welcome to the Dive Remix)’

B3. Lujiachi – ‘夜行 (Samo Turmoil Remix)’

