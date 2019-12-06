Tyler, The Creator to headline Lovebox 2020

IGOR will take to the London festival’s main stage next summer.

Lovebox will return to London’s Gunnersbury Park in 2020, this time expanding to a full three days from June 12 – 14.

Tyler, The Creator will fill the headline slot, bringing his fêted live show in support of his excellent album IGOR to the main stage.

Previous headline acts at Lovebox have included Lizzo, Chance The Rapper, and Solange.

Sign-up for presale tickets, which will be available from 9am GMT on Wednesday, December 11, is open now. General release tickets for Lovebox 2020 go on sale on Thursday, December 12.

Read next: Lovebox Festival 2019 in photos