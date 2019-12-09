News I By I 09.12.19

Pacific Rhythm announces new V/A release with Khotin, Wolfey and more

It’s the fourth instalment in the Canadian label’s Rhythms of the Pacific series.

Vancouver label Pacific Rhythm has shared the fourth release in its Rhythms of the Pacific V/A compilation series. This latest instalment, the first in three years, features Khotin, Active Surplus, Wolfey and Chapters.

Most of the names on Rhythms of the Pacific Volume 4 are new to the label, such as Wolfey, whose ‘H.U.W.’ offers classy lounge vibes, and Toronto-based duo Active Surplus, whose quirky ‘Peppermint’ precedes their forthcoming debut EP. Khotin previously contributed to the last Rhythms of the Pacific release in September 2016.

Earlier this year, Pacific Rhythm released a new album from Unknown Mobile, Daucile Moon, which was made from MIDI files he found in an old Geocities archive.

Rhythms of the Pacific Volume 4 will be released on January 24, 2020. Preorder the EP on Bandcamp and find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Khotin – ‘Piano Theme’
02. Active Surplus – ‘Peppermint’
03. Wolfey – ‘H.U.W.’
04. Chapters – ‘Ray Trace’

