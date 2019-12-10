News I By I 10.12.19

DÆMON announces ÆOS: Reloaded remix pack featuring Dis Fig and LYZZA

Portrait of DÆMON

Press photo by: Brandon Tauszik

They’ve also shared a music video for ‘In-App Purchases’, streaming below.

Oakland-based rapper and self-described renegade raver DÆMON has enlisted lots of local and international talent for their ÆOS: Reloaded remix pack, which reworks tracks from their 2018 album ÆOS on Chino Amobi’s Intelligent Models.

The eight-tracker features takes by 011668, S280F, Dis Fig, LYZZA, Galtier, Rusty Santos, Tomás Urquieta, Charles Verni and WULFFLUW XCIV.

DÆMON has also shared a gorgeous music video for ‘In-App Purchases’ from ÆOS. Directed by Brandon Tauszik and filmed in an abandoned mall in Cupertino, CA, the visuals elegantly complement JÆCE’s glassy production.

Alongside fellow Californian Ize, DÆMON’s vocals recently appeared on Zgjim‘s track ‘Fronto’ on Illegal Data’s Illegal Data #1 compilation.

ÆOS: Reloaded arrives December 13 and is available for preorder now. See the artwork by S.A Mayer and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘In-App Purchases (Rusty Santos Remix)’
02. ‘CHAiN (Galtier Remix)’
03. ‘OnMe (011668, S280F Remix)’
04. ‘FaceValuue (Dis Fig Remix)’
05. ‘Semantix (LYZZA Remix)’
06. ‘100 (WULFFLUW XCIV Remix)’
07. ‘Nothing (Charles Verni Remix)’
08. ‘In-App Purchases (Tomás Urquieta Remix)’

Read next: The Rap Round-up: November 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp