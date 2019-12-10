They’ve also shared a music video for ‘In-App Purchases’, streaming below.

Oakland-based rapper and self-described renegade raver DÆMON has enlisted lots of local and international talent for their ÆOS: Reloaded remix pack, which reworks tracks from their 2018 album ÆOS on Chino Amobi’s Intelligent Models.



The eight-tracker features takes by 011668, S280F, Dis Fig, LYZZA, Galtier, Rusty Santos, Tomás Urquieta, Charles Verni and WULFFLUW XCIV.

DÆMON has also shared a gorgeous music video for ‘In-App Purchases’ from ÆOS. Directed by Brandon Tauszik and filmed in an abandoned mall in Cupertino, CA, the visuals elegantly complement JÆCE’s glassy production.

Alongside fellow Californian Ize, DÆMON’s vocals recently appeared on Zgjim‘s track ‘Fronto’ on Illegal Data’s Illegal Data #1 compilation.

ÆOS: Reloaded arrives December 13 and is available for preorder now. See the artwork by S.A Mayer and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘In-App Purchases (Rusty Santos Remix)’

02. ‘CHAiN (Galtier Remix)’

03. ‘OnMe (011668, S280F Remix)’

04. ‘FaceValuue (Dis Fig Remix)’

05. ‘Semantix (LYZZA Remix)’

06. ‘100 (WULFFLUW XCIV Remix)’

07. ‘Nothing (Charles Verni Remix)’

08. ‘In-App Purchases (Tomás Urquieta Remix)’

