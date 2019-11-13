AYA, Don Sinini and L U C Y contribute to Illegal Data compilation

Featuring a host of FACT favorites.

Illegal Data, the beloved Bristol party and label run by Giant Swan’s Mun Sing and NE$$, is releasing its first compilation.

Illegal Data #1 features contributions from a host of FACT favorites, including AYA, Don Sinini, L U C Y, Kinlaw + Franco Franco, O$VMV$M and many more. Listen to AYA’s impressively titled ‘I Will Not Come At Your Beck And Call I Am At Home Preemptively Mashing Up The Dance That Is Where I Am’, now.

The 10th edition of Illegal Data will take place on December 13 at The Old England, Bristol, and will feature appearances from Don Sinini, Marged, Saaaz, Count Baldor, Teen, O$VMV$M b2b PMS Casualty, Pet Bitch b2b A.I. Angel and NES$ b2b MUN SING. For more information, check out the Facebook event.

Illegal Data #1 arrives on December 6 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Emily Glass – ‘Uvula’

02. Marged – ‘Freaky Deaky’

03. Don Sinini – ‘Differently’

04. L U C Y – ‘About Her’

05. O$VMV$M – ‘Timestation’

06. TEEN – ‘Bodywork’

07. Count Baldor – ‘Violent Chain’

08. Mouse – ‘Touch’

09. Chikaya – ‘Himalayas’

10. Saaaz – ‘Affectionate’

11. Fellony – ‘Ashcroft’

12. Zgjim ft. Dæmon + Ize – ‘Fronto’

13. Silver Waves – ‘My Face Is Held Together By 52 Screws’

14. Kinlaw + Franco Franco – ‘Knighton’

15. Jennifer Walton – ‘Throat Doxx’

16. AYA – ‘I Will Not Come At Your Beck And Call I Am At Home Preemptively Mashing Up The Dance That Is Where I Am’

