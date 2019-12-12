News I By I 12.12.19

sweetestcape’s 1-800-BOATTAXI EP was inspired by a solo trip to Dimensions Festival

Press photo by: Lily Pagano

Four tracks of pure house energy,

Sometimes going to a music festival alone can make you feel miserable and lonely, leaving you to wonder why you even came in the first place.

For London-based producer sweetestcape, it had the opposite effect and inspired his latest EP, 1-800-BOATTAXI, which features four tracks of low-slung, groovy house with hip-hop, jazz and breakbeat influences.

In an interview with Identification of Music, sweetestcape shared his experience at this year’s Dimensions Festival at Fort Punto Christo, Croatia, and how he wrote the EP within five weeks of returning in order to preserve its “pure” energy. Though it was his first time going solo to a festival, he made friends with a group waiting to take a boat taxi to the event’s opening concert.

“There must’ve been thousands of people waiting for this boat and it was a really small boat,” he recalled, “so it was running back and forth trips, so… we just got plastered on the beach instead and ‘Boat Taxi’ was born.”

1-800-BOATTAXI is out now on Satta Records, with a limited series of cassettes scheduled for release on January 16, 2020.

Tracklist:

01. ‘CALL 1-800-BOATTAXI NOW!’
02. ‘I CAN BE’
03. ‘TREQUARTISTA/PLAYING GAMES’ [Feat. James Casual]
04. HIGH FOR HEADS

Listen next: Deep Inside – December 2019’s must-hear house and techno

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp