Lil Uzi Vert drops new track, ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’

A trance-inflected “Dance Record” with accompanying choreography.

After teasing a new track with soon-to-be-viral choreography, Lil Uzi Vert has dropped ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’.

The trance-inflected earworm is described by the rapper as a “Dance Record” and is the lead single from his long-awaited album Eternal Atake. Listen through to the end for an easter egg from one of Uzi’s incredible interviews with Nardwuar The Human Serviette.

The track follows ‘Free Uzi’, ‘Sanguine Paradise’ and ‘That’s A Rack’, all of which were released earlier this year.

‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ is out now.

Read next: The Rap Round-up – November 2019