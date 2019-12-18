ParkingStone shares first chapter of huge, three-part compilation series

Stream the first installment in full below.

Parisian party series and self-described “transdisciplinary project” ParkingStone has released the first installment of a three-part, 51-track compilation featuring contributions from previous party performers.

The 17-track-strong Dandelion1 includes Abyss X, Allpass, Ange Halliwell, Baby Blue, Chino Amobi, CORIN, Crystallmess, Eterna, Imaabs, In My Talons, IVVVO, Kilbourne, Paul Marmota, My Sword, Torus, TYGAPAW and Ziúr.

The contributors and release dates for the second and third installments have not yet been announced.

Dandelion1 is available for name-your-price download now. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Ange Halliwell – ‘Luciole’

02. Abyss X – ‘Hair Full Of Secrets’

03. Chino Amobi – ‘PARIS 8’

04. IVVVO – ‘Murderers (John Frusciante)’

05. Ziúr – ‘What Is This’

06. CORIN – ‘lac’

07. Paul Marmota – ‘Telepathy’

08. Torus – ‘23’

09. My Sword – ‘Titan’

10. Eterna – ‘Call Her’

11. Imaabs – ‘Abus’

12. In My Talons – ‘Schoolyard Fight’

13. Baby Blue – ‘0d’

14. Crystallmess – ‘Gentle Battle0’

15. Kilbourne – ‘Cucumber’

16. Allpass – ‘K Hopper’

17. TYGAPAW – ‘Sweet Surrender 2.0’ [feat Precious Okoyomon]

