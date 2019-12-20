Yem Gel joins the Quantum Natives universe with NettleHelix

Listen to ‘Meg Skullfogworker’ below.

Quantum Natives’ latest idiosyncratic release germinates from the teeming mind of Yem Gel.

NettleHelix’s featured and fantastically-titled sample track ‘Meg Skullfogworker’ firmly roots itself in a verdant virtuality, where weeds are a cyborgian mashup of roots and wires and iridescent mosses ripple along confused and toxic terrains.

The track explores similar stylistic and conceptual realms to Joanna Pope’s recent Fantasias for Lock-In as it reflects on ecological catastrophe, looming futures and everything awe-inspiring and unknown about nature inextricably linked to the digital.

NettleHelix will be released on December 22. See the artwork below.

