News I By I 07.01.20

Elvin Brandhi collaborates with Nyege Nyege artists on Villaelvin LP

Elvin Brandhi

Photo by: Elvin Brandhi

A collaborative album borne from time spent by Elvin Brandhi at the Nyege Nyege villa in Kampala, Uganda.

Head Roof is the new collaborative album from Villaelvin, a loose collective of collaborators that includes Welsh producer and sound artist Elvin Brandhi, Kampala percussionist Omutaba, rappers Hakim and Swordman Kitala and producers Don Zilla and Oise.

The album was made back in April, 2019, when Brandhi was staying at the Nyege Nyege villa in Kampala, Uganda and features a demented concoction of the producer’s field recordings of Evangelist churches and the swamps surrounding Boutiq Studios, improvised vocals and bass-heavy production.

The first release of the year from Hakuna Kulala is also the first full-length LP to be released on the Nyege Nyege Tapes sister imprint, which last year put out essential projects from Slikback, Don Zilla, Rey Sapienz, Otim Alpha and MC Yallah x Debmaster, as well as a pair of unmissable collaborative EPs with Shanghai’s SVBKVLT.

Head Roof is out on January 30 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, featuring photography from Elvin Brandhi herself, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Troof’
02. ‘Ghot Zilla’
03. ‘Headroof’
04. ‘Ettiquette Stomp’
05. ‘Zillelvina’
06. ‘Hakim Storm’
07. ‘Kaloli’
08. ‘Troffj’
09. ‘Door 2 Porte Parole’
10. ‘Rey’

Read next: The Best Albums of 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp