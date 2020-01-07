Lil Uzi Vert shows off the ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ in new video

Uzi teams up with his friends to show us how it’s done.

Lil Uzi Vert has released a new video to accompany his recent single, ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’.

In the video, Uzi teams up with a group of friends to show off the new track’s associated choreography. Check it out below to see if you can keep up.

‘Futsal Shuffle 2020’ is the rapper’s first single since ‘Free Uzi’, ‘Sanguine Paradise’ and ‘That’s A Rack’, all of which were released last year.

Uzi’s hotly-anticipated next album, Eternal Atake, still doesn’t have a release date, although the rapper did recently wipe his Instagram only to upload four pictures that seem to reference the infamous Heaven’s Gate cult, from which he drew inspiration for the album’s controversial artwork. Watch this space.

