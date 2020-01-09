OPN explains three essential moments in his new score for the Safdie brothers.

To coincide with the release of his score for Uncut Gems, Daniel Lopatin sat down with Moog to take us through some of the essential cues in his synthesizer-heavy soundtrack.

The documentary provides insights into the equipment and patches used by Lopatin, gives us an inside look into his studio and features a conversation between Daniel Lopatin and one of its directors, Josh Safdie. Check it out below.

Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out now via Warp Records.

