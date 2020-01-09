Halcyon Veil presents debut record from enigmatic artist Wayne Phoenix

The music was made over a ten year span.

Rabit’s Halcyon Veil has released obscure artist Wayne Phoenix’s first record, the diaristic soaring wayne phoenix story the earth.

The label has shared a single from the LP-only release titled ‘mood’ featuring Phoenix’s intimate conversational reflections about loneliness, identity and life philosophy.

The record follows Phoenix’s track ‘Breathe’, which was included on NON Worldwide’s NON Worldwide Compilation Trilogy Volume 2 late last year, and is Halcyon’s first following MSYLMA’s فناء غادة Fanaa Ghada, one of our favorite albums of 2019.

soaring wayne phoenix story the earth is available via Boomkat. See the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Mood’

02. ‘Alone’

03. ‘Place’

04. ‘Home’

05. ‘…and sleepless skies’

06. ‘Burn False Messages’

07. ‘I Gave You Power’

08. ‘Reserve’

09. ‘Death Is Pure Objectivity’

