Jlin proclaims ‘I Hate Being an Adult’ via Adult Swim’s Single Series

A dubstep-inflected “ugh”.

Jlin has shared a new track ‘I Hate Being an Adult’ via Adult Swim’s 2019-2020 Single Series.

It’s the eighth single in their 52-week-long program and follows tracks by the likes of DJ Paypal, Algiers and Machinedrum.

As Pitchfork reported late last year, singles from Flying Lotus, Mary Lattimore, Perera Elswewhere, serpentwithfeet and many more will be published through November 2020.

Last year, Jlin composed the soundtrack for Paloma Dawkins’ magical realist video game Songs of the Lost, which is still available for free download here.

