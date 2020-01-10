Listen to some snippets below.

Toronto’s Daniel 58 and Yohei S have announced a new split EP via their own Parallel Minds, the label they launched with Ciel in early 2019.

Eight Two Five presents a pair of tracks from each producer that overall presents what they characterize as a deft blend of “broken dub beats, grime textures and hypnotic 4/4 grooves.”

It’s the label’s second release following their debut Parallel Minds Vol. 1 compilation that featured the three founders alongside Radiant Aura Faculty, aka Raf Reza.

The 12″ is available for pre-order now via Rudadub with a release date set for late January or early February. See the tracklist below and revisit Ciel’s FACT mix below.

Tracklist:



A1. Daniel 58 – ‘If It’s Dead Now, When Was It Alive?’

A2. Daniel 58 – ‘Grump When I’m Wake’

B1. Yohei S – ‘Ccontac’

B2. Yohei S – ‘Down by Three’



