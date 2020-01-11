Mabel, Mahalia and AJ Tracey have also received nominations.

The 2020 BRIT Award nominations have been announced, with Stormzy, Dave and FKA Twigs among the artists nominated this year. Dave and Stormzy are both up for Male Solo Artist of the Year.

Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Freya Ridings, Mabel and Mahalia are up for Female Artist of the Year. Disappointingly, Mabel is the only woman nominated in the Best New Artist and Best Song categories (Miley Cyrus guests on Mark Ronson’s nominated song ‘Nothing Breaks Like a Heart’).

All five of the nominees for the Best British Album prize are solo male artists: Stormzy, Michael Kiwanuka, Lewis Capaldi, Dave and Harry Styles. Not a single woman can be found in any of the five groups nominated (Bastille, Bring Me the Horizon, Coldplay, D-Block Europe and Foals).

See the full list of 2020 nominations over at the BRIT Awards site. The 2020 BRITS takes place at London’s O2 Arena on February 18 and will be screened live on ITV. Comedian Jack Whitehall returns as host for the third year running.

