Rave Tuga to release new DJ Paulo EP, Sons Pa Curtir

The EP, under a Silvestre alias, is the first solo artist project on the Paraíso sub-label.

Rave Tuga will release a new EP by DJ Paulo later this month.

Sons Pa Curtir is Rave Tuga’s first artist EP since launching last March. The Paraíso sub-label’s first four releases comprised a multi-part compilation highlighting Portugal’s club scene. (DJ Paulo, under his Silvestre alias, appeared on Rave Tuga Vol. III.) The EP features four original tracks spanning house, breaks and acid, plus remixes from BLEID and Roundhouse Kick. Preview dreamy opener ‘Curtir’ below.

<a href="http://ravetuga.bandcamp.com/album/sons-pa-curtir">Sons Pa Curtir by DJ Paulo</a>

Sons Pa Curtir follows recent Silvestre releases Yeah, on Meda Fury, and Silvestre is Boss on Secretsundaze.

Pre-order the EP here ahead of its January 31 release and find the tracklist and artwork below.

Tracklist:



01. ‘Curtir’

02. ‘House Party’

03. ‘Dreamy Club’

04. ‘Guiar Pela Cidade’

05. ‘Curtir’ (BLEID Remix)

06. ‘House Party’ (Roundhouse Kick Remix)

