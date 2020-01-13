Hildur Guðnadóttir receives Oscar nomination for Joker score

Alongside Alexandre Desplat, Randy Newman, Thomas Newman, John Williams and Nicholas Britell.

Hildur Guðnadóttir is on a roll. Following her recent win at the Golden Globes, the Icelandic composer has been nominated for an Academy Award for her Original Score for Joker.

Hildur is up against Alexandre Desplat (Little Women), Randy Newman (Marriage Story), Thomas Newman (1917), John Williams (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Nicholas Britell (The King).

Nominees for Best Original Song include ‘I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away’ (Toy Story 4), ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’ (Rocketman), ‘I’m Standing With You’ (Breakthrough), ‘Into the Unknown’ (Frozen 2) and ‘Stand Up’ (Harriet), while Don Sylvester (Ford v Ferrari), Alan Robert Murray (Joker), Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate (1917), Wylie Stateman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Matthew Wood and David Acord (Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker) have been nominated for Best Sound Editing.

Additional highlights include a Best Picture nomination for Parasite, Best Lead and Supporting Actress nominations for Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, as well as a Best Cinematography nomination for Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse.

Disappointingly, Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director, despite Little Women‘s inclusion in the Best Picture category. Joker received 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Lead Actor, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

