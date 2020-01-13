Stine Janvin’s ‘Like Last Night’ soundtracks Marni at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

From the experimental vocalist’s 2018 album Fake Synthetic Music on PAN.

This past Saturday (January 11), the Italian fashion house Marni held its Men’s Fall 2020 fashion show in Milan. Less a straightforward catwalk and more an elaborate presentation choreographed by Michele Rizzo, the show included an equally deliberate soundtrack which included experimental vocalist and sound artist Stine Janvin’s ‘Like Last Night’, from her 2018 album Fake Synthetic Music on PAN.

Watch snippets of the show below.

