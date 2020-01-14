Robert Hood, Peach and D. Tiffany announced for Junction 2, 2020

The London techno extravaganza has finalised this year’s program.

Robert Hood, Peach and D. Tiffany are just some of the final acts to be announced for this year’s edition of Junction 2, which takes place at London’s Boston Manor Park on June 5 & 6.

Seth Troxler, DJ Koze, Midland, Chaos In The CBD, DJ Boring, Aurora Halal, DMX Krew, Yu Su, zozo and more will join previously announced acts Octo Octa, Joy Orbison, Hessle Audio, Honey Dijon and Avalon Emerson.

Tickets for Junction 2 are available now. For more information about the lineup, head over to the Junction 2 website. Check out the full program below.

Junction 2 lineup:

Friday:

Aurora Halal Live

Carlota Ceri

Chaos in the CBD

Cromby

D. Tiffany

DJ Koze

DMX Krew Live

Éclair Fifi

Eris Drew

Fatima Yamaha Live

Four Tet

Hessle Audio (Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, Pangaea)

Honey Dijon

Jon Hopkins Live

Joy Orbison

Midland

Nina Kraviz

Octo Octa

Peach

Roza Terenzi

Saoirse

Skee Mask

Tasha

Tasker

Yu Su

Zenker Brothers

zozo



Saturday:

999999999 Live

Adam Beyer

Adiel

Amelie Lens

Anastasia Kristensen

Ben Klock

Benjamin Damage Live

Binh

Blawan

Brame & Hamo

Dax J

Dense & Pika Live

Dixon

DJ Boring Live

Dr. Rubinstein

Francesco Del Garda

Fumiya Tanaka

Joel Mull

Kiara Scuro

Kobosil

Maceo Plex

Marcel Dettmann

Margaret Dygas

Mind Against

Omar

Robert Hood Live

Robin Ordel

Roi Perez

Seth Troxler

Sugar Free

Traumer

Weekend resident: Avalon Emerson

Read next: Deep Inside – 2019’s best house and techno