Robert Hood, Peach and D. Tiffany announced for Junction 2, 2020

The London techno extravaganza has finalised this year’s program.
Robert Hood, Peach and D. Tiffany are just some of the final acts to be announced for this year’s edition of Junction 2, which takes place at London’s Boston Manor Park on June 5 & 6.
Seth Troxler, DJ Koze, Midland, Chaos In The CBD, DJ Boring, Aurora Halal, DMX Krew, Yu Su, zozo and more will join previously announced acts Octo Octa, Joy Orbison, Hessle Audio, Honey Dijon and Avalon Emerson.
Tickets for Junction 2 are available now. For more information about the lineup, head over to the Junction 2 website. Check out the full program below.
Junction 2 lineup:
Friday:
Aurora Halal Live
Carlota Ceri
Chaos in the CBD
Cromby
D. Tiffany
DJ Koze
DMX Krew Live
Éclair Fifi
Eris Drew
Fatima Yamaha Live
Four Tet
Hessle Audio (Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, Pangaea)
Honey Dijon
Jon Hopkins Live
Joy Orbison
Midland
Nina Kraviz
Octo Octa
Peach
Roza Terenzi
Saoirse
Skee Mask
Tasha
Tasker
Yu Su
Zenker Brothers
zozo
Saturday:
999999999 Live
Adam Beyer
Adiel
Amelie Lens
Anastasia Kristensen
Ben Klock
Benjamin Damage Live
Binh
Blawan
Brame & Hamo
Dax J
Dense & Pika Live
Dixon
DJ Boring Live
Dr. Rubinstein
Francesco Del Garda
Fumiya Tanaka
Joel Mull
Kiara Scuro
Kobosil
Maceo Plex
Marcel Dettmann
Margaret Dygas
Mind Against
Omar
Robert Hood Live
Robin Ordel
Roi Perez
Seth Troxler
Sugar Free
Traumer
Weekend resident: Avalon Emerson
Read next: Deep Inside – 2019’s best house and techno