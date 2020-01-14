News I By I 14.01.20

Robert Hood, Peach and D. Tiffany announced for Junction 2, 2020

Robert

Photo by: Guy Peterson

The London techno extravaganza has finalised this year’s program.

Robert Hood, Peach and D. Tiffany are just some of the final acts to be announced for this year’s edition of Junction 2, which takes place at London’s Boston Manor Park on June 5 & 6.

Seth Troxler, DJ Koze, Midland, Chaos In The CBD, DJ Boring, Aurora Halal, DMX Krew, Yu Su, zozo and more will join previously announced acts Octo Octa, Joy Orbison, Hessle Audio, Honey Dijon and Avalon Emerson.

Tickets for Junction 2 are available now. For more information about the lineup, head over to the Junction 2 website. Check out the full program below.

Junction 2 lineup:

Friday:
Aurora Halal Live
Carlota Ceri
Chaos in the CBD
Cromby
D. Tiffany
DJ Koze
DMX Krew Live
Éclair Fifi
Eris Drew
Fatima Yamaha Live
Four Tet
Hessle Audio (Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, Pangaea)
Honey Dijon
Jon Hopkins Live
Joy Orbison
Midland
Nina Kraviz
Octo Octa
Peach
Roza Terenzi
Saoirse
Skee Mask
Tasha
Tasker
Yu Su
Zenker Brothers
zozo

Saturday:
999999999 Live
Adam Beyer
Adiel 
Amelie Lens
Anastasia Kristensen
Ben Klock
Benjamin Damage Live
Binh 
Blawan
Brame & Hamo
Dax J
Dense & Pika Live
Dixon
DJ Boring Live
Dr. Rubinstein
Francesco Del Garda
Fumiya Tanaka
Joel Mull
Kiara Scuro
Kobosil
Maceo Plex
Marcel Dettmann
Margaret Dygas
Mind Against
Omar
Robert Hood Live
Robin Ordel
Roi Perez 
Seth Troxler
Sugar Free
Traumer

Weekend resident: Avalon Emerson

Read next: Deep Inside – 2019’s best house and techno

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp