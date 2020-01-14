From the LA-based producer’s forthcoming album, Oasis Nocturno.

TOKiMONSTA has announced her first album in three years, Oasis Nocturno, with a trippy music video for lead single ‘Fried for the Night’ featuring Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG.

The Romain Laurent-directed visual finds TOKi and EARTHGANG navigating a smoked-out, surreal house party. Watch it below.

The album marks the producer’s first since 2017’s Grammy-nominated Lune Rouge via her own Young Art Records.

EARTHGANG also recently saw a Grammy nomination for their work with Dreamville alongside J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole and Young Nudy on the track ‘Down Bad’.

Oasis Nocturno arrives March 20 via Young Art.

